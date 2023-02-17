This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Kerri Beliveau, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island Development Committee Chairwoman, and
Madelin Corado, Junior Achievement Events Coordinator.
From a plethora of options at Cardi’s to upcoming JARI events including their Paint Night and Achieve-A-Bowl, we covered it all.
For more info from Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, head to: https://www.jarhodeisland.org/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.