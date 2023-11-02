Whether you’re hoping to become a first-time dog owner, or you’re looking to get another, this weekend is your chance to meet over 300 looking for a home.

It’s called a “Super Dog Adoption Day” held by Always Adopt. They are partnering with multiple organizations including, but not limited to, Charlestown Animal Shelter, Anchor Paws, Double Dog Rescue and Rhode Home Rescue.

“I think what’s so wonderful here (Charlestown Animal Shelter) is people can safely surrender a dog for all sorts of reasons. Who knows what happens in people’s circumstances these days?” Louise Anderson Nicolosi, founder of Always Adopt, said. “Some people are very old and they can’t keep their dog and they want to go into a nursing home. And they can surrender their dog here and know that that dog has a safe haven for the rest of its life.”

“She (Hazel, who is up for adoption) gets out more than some people’s dogs and it would be very rewarding if she does get a home at the end of the event,” Kathy McA’Nulty, Charlestown Animal Control officer, said. “Her only downside is she doesn’t like other dogs.”

Before the event, you can find an album of all the dogs that will be there, including those that cannot make it, yet are still up for adoption. Louise says her goal is to never hold an adoption event again.

“The thing is, there are so many dogs and cats that need a home,” Louise said. “And so hopefully once all the dogs that need a home are found a home and no dogs are being euthanized in the south because they don’t have a home, then that is when we will want to go to a breeder and get a dog then because there will be no more dogs to adopt. ”

“But until that happens, we are going to adopt until there are no homeless animals.”

There are more than dogs up for adoption too! The event will also feature animals such as cats and guinea pigs that are looking for their forever home. The adoption event starts at 12 p.m. at Clark Farms.

If you sign up early and fill out your paperwork ahead of time, you get the golden ticket to the “pick of the litter” starting at 10 a.m.