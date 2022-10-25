Steven Januario of Sunshine Fuels and Mike Goulart of Beacon Solar joined the Rhode Show this morning to talk about their great partnership…and how all customers could take advantage of a $500 credit towards any energy service.
To learn more visit http://www.sunshineoilco.com
