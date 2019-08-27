Live Now
Rob Gronkowski News Conference About Future Endeavor
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Sun safety with Brown Dermatology

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
istock generic skin cancer mole spot exam dermatologist_2397

If you have spent a lot of time in the summer sun and are concerned about possible damage, it may be time to schedule an appointment with a board certified dermatologist for a full body screening examination.

The physicians at Brown Dermatology are dedicated to excellence in patient care, research and teaching, and all are on the faculty in the Department of Dermatology at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

With locations in Cranston, East Greenwich, East Providence, Providence, Wakefield, Warwick and Westerly, it is easy to make an appointment by calling 401.444.7959.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams