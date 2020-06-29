Summertime Trivia!

How well do you know the season? From summer songs to summer movies and random facts, today, Brendan Kirby joined us over Skype from his home to host a fun trivia game on the show.

How well did Michaela Johnson and Will Gilbert do? Find out and play along!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.