Target 12 on WPRI.com

Creative s’mores ideas for summer!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

When it comes to the ultimate summertime snack indulgence, for many it’s all about s’mores. The chocolate, the marshmallow, the graham cracker? What’s not to love?

However, as good as a traditional one is, sometimes it’s fun to get creative. Joining us this morning with secrets to the perfect s’mores and details on his new book filled with inspiration was our friend Food Blogger, Dan Whalen!

Follow Dan’s Blog: The Food In My Beard on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/tfimb/

Get his book here: http://www.thefoodinmybeard.com/books/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams