Our friends from Roger Williams Park Zoo join The Rhode Show to tell us about exciting events coming up for the whole family! And…the interactive bird show is here! Meet and learn more about Zazu, a Von der Decken’s hornbill!
For more information and to buy tickets (or a membership) head here.
