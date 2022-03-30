Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
WATCH NOW
12 News
Sign Up
Providence
40°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Having Fun, Eating Well, Living Life
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Top Stories
Brain Week in R.I.: Events for the entire family
Video
Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Recap with Entertainment Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Local woman releases debut novel ‘Daughters of Nantucket’
Video
Cody Rhodes drops by ahead of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ …
Video
In the Kitchen: Grilled Chicken Fajitas w/ Cilantro …
Video
Quick Bites: Waterfall Cafe & Martini Bar
Video
Rhode Show Channels
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Talking Tech
Home Solutions
Successful Living
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Energy Smart
Living Healthy
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
Happening Here
Remarkable Women
Contests
Rhody Deals
Watch
Weekdays on WPRI 12 & HERE >
Search
Please enter a search term.
Successful Living
Successful Living: Plus a viewer question on retirement …
Successful Living: Our Mortgage Expert, Steve Tetzner …
Word of the Day: OPEN MINDED!
Successful Living: Tax Deferral Investments, plus a viewer …
Successful Living: Our Real Estate Expert, Chad Kritzas …
Word of the Day: GRATITUDE
Successful Living: Viewer Question – How do you sell a …
Quick Links
Rhody Deals
WATCH The Rhode Show: 11 a.m. here | 9 a.m on WPRI 12
Food & Drink
Happening Here
More Successful Living
Successful Living: Our Tax Expert, Greg Porcaro from …
Word of the Day: AMBITIOUS
Successful Living: Bear Market Mistakes, plus a viewer …
Successful Living: Real Estate expert Chad Kritzas …
Word of the Day: PATIENT
Successful Living: Financial Rules of Thumbs, Plus …
Successful Living: Steve Tetzner from Homestar Mortgage …
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Weather Alert: Showers This Afternoon, Nor’easter …
Nor’easter likely to impact travel Tuesday
RI poised to lose $2.5 million in bank collapse
Nor’easter Tonight–Wed. AM: Heavy Rain to Snow, Strong …
Mass. State Police searching for 3 murder suspects
12 on 12 Digital Originals
WATCH: The War on Alzheimer’s – The Battle Continues
2022 Rewind: Our favorite stories from last year
How to help those struggling with food insecurity
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid …
Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
RI Christmas tree farms impacted by summer drought
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Senior dogs wed at Vintage Pet Rescue
North Providence boy becomes police chief for a day
Hell’s Kitchen coming to Foxwoods this summer
Cyclist to bike perimeter of US for 2nd time
Safety tips for Daylight Saving Time