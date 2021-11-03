Subaru park achieves zero landfill status

Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, no waste of any kind. The stadium says it will divert more than 350,000 lbs. of trash each year. For more information on Subaruâ€™s environmental efforts, visit www.subaru.com/earth

