StyleWeek designer spotlight



StyleWeek kicked off last night and continues tonight and tomorrow at The Rhode Island Convention Center and all week long, we’ve been introducing you to designers who will be participating.

This morning we welcomed Stephen Pasqual who shared his designs with us.

You can learn more about his work and get tickets for StyleWeek here: https://www.styleweeknortheast.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

