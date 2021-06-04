STYLEWEEK returns this June

STYLEWEEK Northeast returns on Thursday, June 10 for a “micro-fashion week” event at The Capital Grille in Providence, Rhode Island. This marks the 19th season of STYLEWEEK Northeast events. This event will showcase three shows: the 13th installment of SEED Student Design Challenge Runway Show featuring 11 Lincoln School students. New event, SEED Student Design Art Challenge with The Grace School, and womenswear collections from two fashion designers to close out the evening.
