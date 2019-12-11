Local holiday gift guide

It’s your local shopping gift guide for the holidays! Ashley Erling checked out some local stores to bring you ideas for everyone on your list!

Stores & brands featured in this segment:

Kristen Coates

Loren Hope

OPTX RI

Flaunt Boutique

Pure Haven

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

