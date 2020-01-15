Incorporating the color of the year into your life

The Pantone Color Institute has announced that its 2020 Color of the Year is PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a deep blue shade that’s at once comforting and relatable. The indigo hue brings to mind both the constant and the classic; the sky at dusk, an impeccably tailored suit, serene waters, or a bowl of perfectly ripe blueberries. Audrey McClelland, of MomGenerations.com , joins The Rhode Show with some looks to incorporate the color into your life.

