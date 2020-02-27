A Look at the Top Wedding Trends of 2020

Wedding Planner, Elizabeth Lutz from Glass Event Planning shares some of the top wedding trends of 2020.

Experiential is everything

Treating your guests to anything experiential is key. Couples want their guests to

experience something truly unique to them on their wedding day. Creativity is everything.

New Orleans Second Line processing guests from cocktail hour to the reception

Reveal of an entire dessert room after dinner, where guests can explore cubbies, shelves, tiered

cake stands and beautiful platters full of dessert galore

“X O” take away donuts at the end of the evening

A local ice cream cart

Scavenger hunt during cocktail hour.

Men’s Fashion

While a classic black tux or timeless navy suit is always in, Grooms are pushing their

fashion in new directions with colored tuxes or suits.

Unifying Element

Stationary and printed goods are making their way to the top of priority lists. A unifying

element is one design element that is carried through on any detail of the wedding day. For

example, a custom drawn sketch of a venue may first appear in the liner of the invitation

envelope, then it may be found on the reply card, the stamp, cocktail napkins at the wedding, on

escort cards at the wedding, at the top of a menu card at each place setting and in a hotel

welcome bag.

Continuity repetition in any design sense elicits a sense of “it all coming together” and this is a

special way to use a keepsake item over and over. At the end of all of your planning, you can

have it professionally printed and framed for your home!

Hotel Welcome Gifts

More and more couples are opting for a destination weekend for their guests. They like to greet

them by gifting them a welcome package upon check in to their hotel or delivered to their

AirBnB.

Couples are getting creative with this. One client had a bud vase with a beautiful hydrangea

given to each guest as they checked in to display in their hotel room for little bit of happiness!

One couple baked homemade pumpkin bread and filled an adorable wire basket with other fall –

flair items

Creative Bar Presentation

Anything that pushes the boundaries of an expected bar display is in. One great way is a

custom bar facade and our local rental and decor companies can help dream that up for you.

This photo is of “Ben’s Bar”. Ben was the groom who had a special adoration for certain after

dinner drinks. We rolled this out post dinner in a lounge area that was designed in a masculine

way and it was staffed by a bartender personally serving Ben’s bar picks to guests. It was the

talk of the night because no one knew what would be on Ben’s Bar – they couldn’t wait to

experience it!

