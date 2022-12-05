At The Met School, students have a variety of opportunities as they work closely with advisors to prepare for future success. Now, an innovative program offers even more chances for students as they are proud to discuss their new initiative: The Met Shipyard Academy. This partnership, with Senesco Marine gives students access and in-depth knowledge of the working areas of a shipyard so they can potentially have a career in the field if it interests them after graduation.

We dropped by and learned more with Ted Williams, President of Senesco Martine, Keith Nalbach, an Advisor at The Met School, and some students currently involved in the program.

For further info, visit: https://www.themethighschool.org/

For more info on Senesco MAaine, head to: http://www.senescomarine.com/