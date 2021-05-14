Stream of Consciousness brings the laughs to your home

With many of us still stuck at home and looking for entertainment options, one show promises to deliver!

Comedy veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood from Whose Line Is It Anyway? are ready to bring you a wild, comedic ride with Stream of Consciousness, an all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom, that puts YOU in the driver’s seat!

Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show over ZOOM, they discussed what the show is all about and how you can be a part of it all.

You can catch their upcoming dates – including one this weekend on Saturday, 5/15 – and make your plans to enjoy the show here: https://passportshows.com/portfolio/stream-of-consciousness/

