Lavender Waves Farm is located in the heart of Southern Rhode Island.
This farm is fulfilling the owner’s dream of growing this amazing herb and sharing it with the community.
By being able to sell the lavender as well as offer the opportunity for a limited number of guests to visit the farm, they will experience a working farm and have the ability for the community to have a place of gathering amongst the rolling waves of lavender.
Lavender Waves Farm is located at 3814 Commodore Perry Highway in South Kingstown, RI 02879
