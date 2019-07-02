Stirring up festive cocktail for the 4th

If you’re looking for a fun way to incorporate red, white, and blue into your menu this Fourth of July, why not mix up some festive drinks? Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, share his recipes:
Salty Whale(served at The Black Whale in New Bedford, MA)
Build directly into HIGHBALL glass 1/2 rimmed w/ salt:
2 oz. EspolonTequila
1 1/2 oz.fresh grapefruit juice
Top w/ Q Ginger Beer
METHOD: ROLL/TOGGLE
GARNISH: lime wedge
The Pony Goal
(served at Newport Polo)
1 1/2 oz. Van Gogh Vodka
3/4 oz. passionfruit juice
3/4 oz. grapefruit juice
1/2 oz. agave nectar
METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.
TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.
GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower
“Michaela’s Mocktail”
(non alc version of The Pony Goal)
1 1/2 oz. passionfruit juice
1 1/2 oz. grapefruit juice
1/2 oz. agave nectar
METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.
TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.
GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower
