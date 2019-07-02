Stirring up festive cocktail for the 4th

If you’re looking for a fun way to incorporate red, white, and blue into your menu this Fourth of July, why not mix up some festive drinks? Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, share his recipes:

Salty Whale(served at The Black Whale in New Bedford, MA)

Build directly into HIGHBALL glass 1/2 rimmed w/ salt:

2 oz. EspolonTequila

1 1/2 oz.fresh grapefruit juice

Top w/ Q Ginger Beer

METHOD: ROLL/TOGGLE

GARNISH: lime wedge

The Pony Goal

(served at Newport Polo)

1 1/2 oz. Van Gogh Vodka

3/4 oz. passionfruit juice

3/4 oz. grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.

TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.

GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower

“Michaela’s Mocktail”

(non alc version of The Pony Goal)

1 1/2 oz. passionfruit juice

1 1/2 oz. grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.

TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.

GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

