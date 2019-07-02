Target 12 on WPRI.com

Stirring up festive cocktail for the 4th

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

If you’re looking for a fun way to incorporate red, white, and blue into your menu this Fourth of July, why not mix up some festive drinks? Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, share his recipes:

Salty Whale(served at The Black Whale in New Bedford, MA)

Build directly into HIGHBALL glass 1/2 rimmed w/ salt:

2 oz. EspolonTequila

1 1/2 oz.fresh grapefruit juice

Top w/ Q Ginger Beer

METHOD: ROLL/TOGGLE

GARNISH: lime wedge

The Pony Goal

(served at Newport Polo)

1 1/2 oz. Van Gogh Vodka

3/4 oz. passionfruit juice

3/4 oz. grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.  

TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.

GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower

“Michaela’s Mocktail”

(non alc version of The Pony Goal)

1 1/2 oz. passionfruit juice

1 1/2 oz. grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave nectar

METHOD: Prepare as a large batch in a pitcher.  

TO SERVE: Pour over ice into glass.

GARNISH: rosemary sprig + edible flower

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams