Still Standing: Tom Dreesen shares classic show business tales in new book

Comedian Tom Dreesen’s show business career spans decades. He has done it all from appearing multiple times on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ to Opening for Frank Sinatra for years, and he has delighted generations of audiences with his terrific and original standup comedy.

He has chronicled it all in his new book: “Still Standing: My Journey from Streets & Saloons to the Stage & Sinatra” which is available now. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we aired Part One of Brendan Kirby’s engaging chat with this master of the stage. Join us tomorrow for Part 2!

To purchase Tom’s book head to: https://www.amazon.com/Still-Standing-Journey-Streets-Saloons/dp/1642933600/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=to+dreesen&qid=1606963457&sr=8-1

To learn more about his fascinating show business career, visit: http://tomdreesen.com

