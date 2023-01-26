Steve Smith & The Nakeds celebrate their 50th anniversary with a performance featuring special guests The Cowsills.
The concert will take place on February 11, at the historic Park Theatre in Cranston.
The event is to raise money for the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.
You can purchase tickets and find more information on the Park Theatre website at: https://theparkri.com.
