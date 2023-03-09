Let’s face it, everyone has problems— but some problems can be solved if you know about the right products. So we turned to our own gadget guy and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show “What The Heck Is That?” Steve Greenberg for the right problem solving products.

Slice® Wrap Rage Bundle — The Wrap Rage Bundle includes three of these tools that make people and places safer: their best-selling Safety Cutter, the Manual Mini Cutter and the Manual Box Cutter. With their unique Finger-Friendly® blades that are safe to the touch, you can say goodbye to stressful unboxing. Slice was founded in 2008 by TJ Scimone to help fund long-term care for his autistic son, and 1% of corporate profits are donated to autism research. Over the last 15 years, Slice has developed a collection of award-winning safety cutters for easy everyday cutting and package opening. The three tools in the Wrap Rage Bundle are perfect for cutting double-corrugated cardboard, shrinkwrap, blister packaging and coupons or opening pesky clamshell and food packaging. Slice makes common cutting tasks safer and easier – protecting you and the contents of your packages. This Slice Wrap Rage Bundle is $29.99 with free shipping — with part of the proceeds going to autism research— for more info go to: getslicetools.com

Fluicer (as in Flat Juicer) — The Fluicer is an easy squeeze citrus juicer that folds completely flat for space-saving storage. This is the must-have juicer. It’s $16.95 at https://dreamfarm.com/fluicer/

Vacuum Weasel Roller Cleaning Kit from Flexisnake — removes hair, dirt, debris from vacuum rollers. Vacuum Cleaner roller brushes always clog up and make your vacuuming less effective. Now there is a brand new way to remove hair, thread and carpet fibers from your clogged up vacuum head. The brand new Vacuum Weasel Roller Cleaning Kit includes 3 six inch roller cleaning sticks, 1 handle and 1 drill adapter. The patented micro-hook Vacuum Weasel Roller Cleaning Sticks have hundreds of tiny “grappling” hooks that snag and pull loose that debri from your vacuum cleaner’s roller bar. For the ultimate quick-clean job on your vacuum roller, use the included drill adapter with one of the cleaning sticks and let your drill do the work! Just spin one of the Vacuum Weasel cleaning sticks at slow to medium speed and move it along the vacuum roller brush. Like magic, all the debri is transferred from the vacuum roller to the cleaning stick. Then just drop the stick into the trash and literally in seconds you’re back to vacuuming. Nothing else does the job faster!. It’s $8.98 at: https://drainweasel.com/vacuum_wease

Oura Ring — delivers personalized health and wellness data, insights, and daily guidance. “Exercise in the morning. Meditate before bed. Try fasting to improve your sleep.” One-size-fits-all recommendations like these ignore one important truth: Everyone is different. What works for one person won’t necessarily work for you. That’s where ŌURA comes in. ŌURA is your personalized health tool — packing sleep insights, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, illness monitoring, and more into a single tool that gets to know your personal “normal” and provides tailored insights to help you answer key questions about your health. The Oura Ring uses advanced sensor technology to deliver personalized sleep and health insights straight from the most reliable source: your body. Through the Oura App, Oura members are empowered to optimize their daily routines and answer key questions about their health, such as: “How ready am I for the day?”, “How well did I sleep last night?”, and “How am I balancing my activity with rest?” With ŌURA, you don’t need to be a medical professional, fitness enthusiast, or yoga master to understand your health; all you need is a willingness to listen and learn from your body. The Oura Rings starts at $299 with a monthly fee of $5.99 following a free first month of membership. For more info go to www.ouraring.com

