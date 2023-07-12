Summer is here, and with its longer days, more free time, and the opportunity to recharge, there are plenty of ways to make a real difference in your daily routine and overall wellness. New York Times Best Selling Author and Psychotherapist Dr. Mike Dow is here to help with proven ways towards better physical and mental health.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.