Staying healthy during the holidays

The United Youth Subcommittee allows and encourages young people in the community to engage in and advocate for steps towards a healthier Providence. The youth will learn about prevention policy and best practices, and add their voices to policy and program decisions.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.