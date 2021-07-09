Staying Anchored with Kent & South County Prevention Coalitions

A major trend in bars right now deals with the ongoing growing popularity non-alcoholic drinks. In the spirit of this, The Stay Anchored Non-Alcoholic Creative Cocktail Competition is a great opportunity for local restaurants to be creative and give their customers a refreshing option called DryDockers!

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further were Santosh Shanbhag, General Manager RASA, and Kathy Gardner, Project Coordinator Partnerships for Success Grant, South County Prevention Coalition.

For more on The Kent County Prevention Coalition, visit: https://riprevention.org/kent-county/

To learn more about RASA, head to: https://www.rasarestaurantri.com/

