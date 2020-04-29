Staying active while staying home

Jason Harvey from Elite Physical Therapy joins the show to discuss the importance of staying active during the pandemic and has tele health options for those needed immediate assistance.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

