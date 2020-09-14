Staying active while aging

Ortho Rhode Island understands the health benefits of being physically active, and the challenges for Rhode Islanders trying to stay active during the pandemic. Our orthopedic and sports medicine specialists and surgeons, as well as our athletic trainers and physical therapists are dedicated to getting Rhode Islanders on the move and back to the activities that matter most to them.



Serving communities throughout the state, Ortho Rhode Island offers comprehensive orthopedic care with leading-edge technology and a team of experienced providers. Ortho Rhode Island also offers on-site physical and occupational therapy, immediate orthopedic injury care through their Ortho RI Express service, and state-of-the-art MRI, ultrasound, and digital x-ray imaging.

