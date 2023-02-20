PROVIDENCE, R.I. (RHODE SHOW) – It’s February break for many kids across our area – parents scrabbling to find fun activities to keep the little ones busy. If you and your family are planning a staycation, we’ve got lots of great ideas – no matter what the weather brings.

Ice skating is a great activity for the whole family. For just $7 dollars everyday this week public skating is open at Boss Arena on the URI campus – starting at 11 a.m. In the West Bay, Thayer Arena in Warwick has open skate on Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. You can always head to downtown Providence or Goat Island in Newport for outdoor skating experiences.

Check out your local libraries from some fun and free ideas. Many local branches are offering classes and events. You can take part in toddler story times on Tuesday at Exeter and West Warwick public libraries. In East Providence, library activities include drumming fun, anime, building activities and afternoon movies. In East Greenwich, activities include animal visitors, movies and more.

If you are looking for more animal encounters. The Audubon Society of Rhode Island has tons of fun activities planned at their locations in Seekonk, Smithfield and Bristol.

Buttonwoods Park Zoo in New Bedford is always a fan favorite for the $10 cost of admission you can visit the animals and catch the Toe Jam Puppet Band, performing two shows every Monday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For parents still heading into the office this week – a camp atmosphere – is a great option.

Camps for the kids this February break