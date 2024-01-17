The Ocean House is one of the most iconic resorts in Rhode Island. It’s incredible in stature and magnificent to all who come to visit. Many Rhode Islanders know the beauty of the Ocean House during the summer months, but did you know that there’s also a ton of stuff to enjoy and experience during the winter months, too?
Nancy Zhou, lead restaurant server at Ocean House brought us through what guests have to look forward to over the next couple of months. There’s lots of fun happenings and cool things to do there!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.