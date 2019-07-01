Stay Stylin’ in the City by the Sea

‘Tis the season of sun, showers and celebrations, and with it brings a spectrum of summer must haves! Whether you feel your best in floral, funky, classic or chic, Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile brought with her something stylish for every fashionista.



The first two looks are from Jude Connally. Made in the USA and known for their no fuss, low maintenance but classic looks, Jude Connally is uses easy wear, easy care fabrics that always look amazing.

The first look is Jude Connally’s Holly classic tunic dress with a pink ikat pattern with white trim at the neckline, cuffs and hemline.

The second look is Jude Connally’s Kristen dress. For work or play, you’ll feel chic and pulled together in this comfortable sleeveless tunic dress with a geometric pattern featuring a flattering mandarin collar and a relaxed easy fit through the waist and hips.

Next up is Eliza J., a brand often seen on celebrities that you can find nationwide at Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Dillards and other retailers.

The Eliza J striped piped cotton sundress in blue and white color scheme is accented with pretty pink piping.

The Eliza J. floral print cocktail dress features painterly flowers in vibrant, summery shades that fall in a classic sexy silhouette.

Eliza J. wrap-style jumpsuit in blush features a body-skimming fit through bust, waist and hips

This must-have tote of the summer — a perfect gift — by Classic Prep Monograms, is the MVP: “More Veuve Please” jute tote with espadrille bottom can be fashioned with your choice of bead color and coordinating pom pom trim. The company features all kinds of custom monogrammed and personalized gifts.

On Andrea: Vibrant floral print tie-waist faux wrap 3/4 balloon sleeve midi dress by Eliza J.



