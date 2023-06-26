Home

With summer upon us, you may be looking to get outside to do more grilling as you enjoy the season. However, during this time it is imperative that we stay as safe as possible while enjoying the outdoors. Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning with fire safety tips and advice were Shawn McAssey, President, Rhode Island Restoration, and Paul DiLorenzo, Reconstruction Director, Rhode Island Restoration.

Learn more about Rhode Island Restoration here: https://rirestoration.com/