With the new academic year upon us, the team at Verizon can keep you connected with the latest and greatest in tech innovations and more. This morning we welcomed Andrew Testa from Verizon to The Rhode Show as he shared fun ideas and ways to save!
For more info, visit http://verizon.com/addfios or http://verizon.com/addmobile
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.