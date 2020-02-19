Starting Your Day Off on the Right Foot

A healthy breakfast doesn’t require a lot of time or energy every day. Abbie Gellman joins us today with a few hassle-free heart healthy ideas in celebration of Heart Health Month!

POM Meatballs

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground turkey, raised without antibiotics (about 93% lean)

3/4 cup plain dry whole grain breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated red onion

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/3 cups unsweetened ketchup

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1/2 cup no-sugar-added apricot fruit spread

1 scallion, extra-thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a medium bowl, combine the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, onion, egg, salt, and pepper. Form into 24 meatballs, about 1 rounded tablespoon each. Set aside.

2. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together the ketchup, pomegranate juice, and apricot fruit spread until well combined. Cook until lightly bubbling, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Working quickly and carefully, place meatballs into the simmering sauce one at a time. Gently shake pan to assure all meatballs are submerged in sauce. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook until well done, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand covered for 5 minutes to complete the cooking process.

4. Serve warm and garnish with scallions.

