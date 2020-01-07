Starting the New Year off on the right foot financially

Financial Planner, Christina Gatteri of Me Next Year, joined us on set to shares some financial planning tips for starting the new year off with the “New Year, New-You” mindset and how to use it to your advantage!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

