Starting a fitness routine

Start the year off on the right foot, and try incorporating a fitness routine into your daily life! Not sure where to start? Fitness instructor Stacie Venagro, of Stacie Venagro Fitness, joins The Rhode Show with a workout you can do anywhere!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

