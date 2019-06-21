Start your summer at the Newport Flower Show

The Newport Flower Show takes over Rosecliff for a weekend full of cocktails, luncheons, lectures, and more. If you’re looking for some inspiration, you’re sure to find it at the Flower Show.

Dates:



Friday, June 21, 2019: 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2019: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Show Highlights



Festive Opening Night Party- The Official Kick Off to summer in Newport

Colorful floral designs – competition (ALOT OF PEOPLE DONT REALIZE THAT THERE IS A COMPETITION)

Horticulture exhibits

Garden displays

Unique shopping opportunities – OVER 80 SEASIDE BOUTIQUES

Afternoon Tea

Moonlight Movie – DINNER AND A MOVIE ON THE FRONT LAWN AT ROSECLIFF

Purchase tickets to the Newport Flower Show here: https://www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show/tickets-and-events

