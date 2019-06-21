Target 12 on WPRI.com

Start your summer at the Newport Flower Show

The Newport Flower Show takes over Rosecliff for a weekend full of cocktails, luncheons, lectures, and more. If you’re looking for some inspiration, you’re sure to find it at the Flower Show.

Dates:

Friday, June 21, 2019: 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, 2019: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 23, 2019: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Show Highlights

Festive Opening Night Party- The Official Kick Off to summer in Newport
Colorful floral designs – competition (ALOT OF PEOPLE DONT REALIZE THAT THERE IS A COMPETITION)
Horticulture exhibits
Garden displays
Unique shopping opportunities – OVER 80 SEASIDE BOUTIQUES
Afternoon Tea
Moonlight Movie – DINNER AND A MOVIE ON THE FRONT LAWN AT ROSECLIFF

Purchase tickets to the Newport Flower Show here: https://www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show/tickets-and-events

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

