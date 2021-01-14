Start your musical journey in the new year!

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play an instrument? Perhaps you’re nervous? Maybe concerned that you don’t have the time? Put it all aside! Now could be your chance!

The benefits of taking music lessons are endless: a sense of satisfaction, mastery of a new skill, socialization, the list goes on and on.

This morning we were joined by our friend, Sean Rogan, Owner of You Rock School of Music, who explained just how simple it is for you to begin your musical journey in 2021. Our own Brendan Kirby has been taking guitar lessons with him since mid-2020 and loving every second of it. They discussed this, plus the many of the other things the school can offer to get you going.

Learn more: http://yourockschoolofmusic.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

