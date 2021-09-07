Start your engines at ‘Cars & Coffee’

It was another great event with Audrain Automobile Museum and their ‘Cars & Coffee’.
This past Sunday, Will, and Brendan headed to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for ‘Cars & Coffee’
Audrian, is gearing up for the spectacular ‘Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week Returns September 30 – October 3, 2021, Newport, Rhode Island’
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.