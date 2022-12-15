Tyler Hilton and Karen David star in a new CBS holiday movie “When Christmas was YOung” David spoke with The Rhode Show about the film and the holiday season. A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

