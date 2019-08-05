Stars from ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ chat about the show!

It’s been a hot summer of deception and lies on The Bold & The Beautiful! We chat with actors Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle about the fate of their characters, what’s in store for these two star-crossed lovers & how the fallout from the truth about the identity of Liam & Steffy’s baby finally being exposed will affect virtually every person in their orbit!

