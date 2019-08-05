Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Stars from ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ chat about the show!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a hot summer of deception and lies on The Bold & The Beautiful! We chat with actors Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle about the fate of their characters, what’s in store for these two star-crossed lovers & how the fallout from the truth about the identity of Liam & Steffy’s baby finally being exposed will affect virtually every person in their orbit!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams