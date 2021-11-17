STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 4 on Paramount+

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered.
With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, exclusively for Paramount+
