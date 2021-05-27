Stand-Up Comedy right in the backyard

Curbside Comedy delivers live stand-up comedy to events, businesses and backyards.

It started last year during COVID-19 doing socially distanced shows and ended up raising almost $6000 for charity in 2020. 

Curbside Comedy is having a show at Newport Craft Brewing on May 28.

