Head to the St. Mary Academy Bay View Open House this Sunday, October 29th starting at noon. It was wonderful having President, Amy Gravell and student, Jackie Buffery on this morning to share about the school and what it offers.

Bay View is an independent, Catholic school serving a diverse population of girls from preschool through grade twelve. In the tradition of the Sisters of Mercy, they foster academic excellence in an innovative and creative learning environment.

They are committed to empowering each student to be a confident, independent, compassionate and socially conscious young woman who fully lives her faith.

Find out more at bayviewacadmy.org.