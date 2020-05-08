Spring Essentials to Add to Your Shopping List

David Giardino, Owner of Dogtopia, shares how they've changed their approach to training by offering virtual and advice. Sheltering at home during the coronavirus is just as taxing on your dog as it is on the pet parents. While the pup might look like they enjoy snoozing all day, it is important to keep your dog stimulated both mentally and physically. An active dog helps ensure they are getting the education and exercise they need and aren’t getting into mischief while you’re on a work call or teaching your kids.

