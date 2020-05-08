Spring Essentials to Add to Your Shopping List

Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride joins us with his favorite spring essentials!
1. NEW NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum- Amazon & Target.com
2. SimplyProtein- SimplyProtein.com
3. Two Chicks Cocktails- TwoChicksCocktails.com
4. PooPourri- PooPourri.com
5. Elevate Spring Entertaining with WisconsinCheese.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.