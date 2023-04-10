(THE RHODE SHOW) – This week most kids across Rhode Island are off from school for April break.

If you’re planning a staycation, we’ve got ideas to keep the kids busy no matter what their age.

A fan favorite is always the Roger Williams Park Zoo. Get tickets to the zoo’s latest attraction, “Dinosaurs Among Us.”

You can go back in time and walk along side nearly 60 animatronic interactive dinosaurs – then head over and visit all the zoo animals.

While in Providence, you can also explore the Museum of Natural History & Planetarium. They have events throughout the week.

Or you can take the kids to an educational experience at the Audubon Society.

There’s a birding event for children, storytimes and visits with turtles, owls and more at the Seekonk, Smithfield and Bristol locations.

Soak up some snuggles with this weekend at Simmons Farm in Middletown. You can take the whole family on a tractor drawn wagon ride for some goat cuddling.

Guests get up close and personal with many of the farm animals while soaking up the beautiful views of Narragansett Bay.

