Spreading awareness for ‘World Stroke Day’

World Stroke Day is on Tuesday, October 29th. The Southern New England American Heart Association is helping to spread the word on stroke prevention and treatment. Southern New England American Heart Association Board President, and Cardiology Specialist for South Coast Health , Dr. Robert Schwengel, MD, FACC joins The Rhode Show with signs, symptoms and prevention tips. For more information, visit heart.org and stroke.org.

