Spread the love through stationary

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and one local business, run by moms, is sharing their story and helping others spread the love through their creations. E. Frances Paper is a “positive paper goods company that creates meaningful, personal connections by expressing love, gratitude and kindness.”
Founders Ali Flippin, Jenni Laundon, and Pippi Roberts talk about their store, stationary, and family in today’s interview.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.