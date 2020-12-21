Sports-themed gift ideas!

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Looking for some fun gift ideas for the sports fan on your list? There are lots of terrific gifts out there which can please just about anyone. Whether for this upcoming Holiday or beyond, over Zoom, Brendan Kirby chatted with Writer/Celtics Podcast Host John Karalis who shared some great suggestions for all ages.

-The Grow with Me Tee for young baseball players: https://www.amazon.com/Franklin-Sports-Teeball-Baseball-Batting/dp/B08HK4WRSN

-Pop-a-shot Indoor Basketball: https://www.amazon.com/Kiddie-Play-Basketball-Arcade-Game/dp/B07DM5LBK5/

-Light Up Football: https://www.amazon.com/Premium-Quality-Light-Up-Football-Accessories/dp/B00YNUJSZQ/ref=asc_df_B00YNUJSZQ

-Light Up Basketball: https://www.amazon.com/Light-Basketball-Uses-Bright-Official-Weight/dp/B009JBJ142/

-The Mug with a Hoop: https://www.amazon.com/The-Mug-With-A-Hoop/dp/B00KOQ560E/

-An Indoor Scoreboard: https://www.target.com/p/scoreboard-neon-sign-pillowfort-8482/

Follow John on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/RedsArmy_John

Check out John’s Podcast here: https://twitter.com/LOCeltics

Buy his book, “The Boston Celtics All-Time All-Stars” (makes a great gift) here: https://www.amazon.com/Boston-Celtics-All-Time-All-Stars-Position/dp/1493046608

