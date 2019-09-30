Live Now /
Sports Comedian Brings Patriots Jokes to RI

It’s easy to see why football fans outside of New England don’t like the Patriots, especially being the winners of 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls! Giving us his breakdown of the reasons why is comedian and former New Englander Martin Montana.

Cranston native, Martin Montana, doubles as stand-up comedian & Host of “Renegades Celebrity Athlete Show” with Terrell Owens, Jim McMahon, & Jose Canseco. Click here for more!

