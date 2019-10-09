Spooky tales for the season at the Graduate

Courtney Edge-Mattos, Owner and Co-Creator of Providence Ghost Tours joins us with more on the Graduate’s upcoming open mic. Events will have some candy apples, popcorn and Fall beer sampling from a local brewery.
Ghost Tour Dates:
October 10 – 6pm
October 17 – 6pm
October 24 – 6pm
This is a partnership with Providence Ghost Tours and Stranger stories.
Admission: $12
More information about the event and ghost stories here!
