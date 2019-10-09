Breaking News
Weather Alert: Coastal storm will impact our weather Wednesday through Friday
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Spooky tales for the season at the Graduate

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1557143266219.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

Courtney Edge-Mattos, Owner and Co-Creator of Providence Ghost Tours joins us with more on the Graduate’s upcoming open mic. Events will have some candy apples, popcorn and Fall beer sampling from a local brewery.

Ghost Tour Dates:

October 10 – 6pm

October 17 – 6pm

October 24 – 6pm

This is a partnership with Providence Ghost Tours and Stranger stories.

Admission: $12

More information about the event and ghost stories here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams