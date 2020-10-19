Send Your Spooky Snapshots!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween Ghost Dog Trick Or Treat_577862

dog sit as a ghost for halloween in front of the door at home entrance with pumpkin lantern or light scary and spooky

It’s time for some Halloween fun! Break out the camera and snap some fun photos to send into our Halloween contest. Click here to send your entry! Each day of the week is a different category! Don’t miss out on any of the great prizes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams